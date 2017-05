At Mars Hill, Caleb Harris lead the Panthers with four hits as they defeated Madawaska.

Ben Thomas collected three hits for Central Aroostook.

Eddie Dechaine singled for the the Owls

Madawaska 100 00 — 1 1 7

CAHS 83(11) 4x — 26 18 0

Kingsbury, Harris and L. Grass; Theriault, Cyr, Oullette, Riley and Espstien