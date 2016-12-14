GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madawaska 56 at Ashland 18

Dec. 14, 2016, at 8:44 p.m.

At Ashland, Jenna Dugal’s game-high 24 points led Madawaska past Ashland.

Brianne Thibeault added 11 points for the Owls.

Olivia Tardie scored nine points for Ashland.

Madawaska: Belanger 2-1-5, Nadeau 2-0-4, Hebert 1-2-4, Thibeault 5-1-11, Dugal 12-0-24, Beaulieu 3-0-6, Morneault 1-0-2, K. Hebert, Bosse, Roy, Campbell, Ouellette

Ashland: Doughty 0-3-3, Tardie 2-5-9, Cote 1-1-3, Stolze 0-1-1, Rafford 1-0-2, Dotson, Straton, Driscoll, Michalka

Madawaska 10 20 39 56

Ashland 7 12 15 18

 

