At Ashland, Jenna Dugal’s game-high 24 points led Madawaska past Ashland.
Brianne Thibeault added 11 points for the Owls.
Olivia Tardie scored nine points for Ashland.
Madawaska: Belanger 2-1-5, Nadeau 2-0-4, Hebert 1-2-4, Thibeault 5-1-11, Dugal 12-0-24, Beaulieu 3-0-6, Morneault 1-0-2, K. Hebert, Bosse, Roy, Campbell, Ouellette
Ashland: Doughty 0-3-3, Tardie 2-5-9, Cote 1-1-3, Stolze 0-1-1, Rafford 1-0-2, Dotson, Straton, Driscoll, Michalka
Madawaska 10 20 39 56
Ashland 7 12 15 18