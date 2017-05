At Ashland, Cami Deabay recorded nine strikeouts as Ashland won the first game of a doubleheader.

Amber Chasse tripled in two runs and singled twice while Morgan Doughty knocked in three runs with a triple.

For Madawaska, Desiree Belanger singled twice and tripled. Keri Hebert added two singles.

Madawaska 104 000 — 9 11 2

Ashland 235 063 — 19 15 2