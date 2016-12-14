BOYS BASKETBALL

Madawaska 50 at Ashland 32

Dec. 14, 2016, at 9:36 p.m.

At Ashland, Matthew Cyr tossed in a game-high 28 points to lead Madawaska past Ashalnd.

Ben Hebert added seven points for the Owls.

Steven Bellanceau had 10 points while Kyle Beaulier added eight points for Ashland.

Madawaska

Cyr 12-1-28; Hebert; Lavoie 1-1-3; Toussaint 2-0-4; Epstein 1-0-2; Bourgoin 1-1-4; M. Hebert 3-1-7; Hebert; Desjardins 1-0-2

Ashland

Doughty; Haley 1-1-4; McIntyre; Berry;  Clark; Beaulier 4-0-8; Wortman 1-0-2; Deabay 1-0-2; Albert 2-0-6;  Bellanceau 4-2-10

Madawaska 12 23 37 50

Ashland 6 18 22 32

3 pt goals: M. Cyr 3, Bourgoin; Haley, Albert 2

