At Woodland, James Mersereau tossed in 32 points as Machias pulled away to beat Woodland.

Jacob Godfrey added 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Riley Russell put in 29 points for Woodland while Drew Hayward had 12 points and eight assists.

Machias: Hanscom 1-0-2, Massaad 1-0-3, Johnson 1-1-4, Grant 2-0-6, Marotta 0-1-1, Godfrey 8-1-17, Mersereau 13-6-32, Anthony

Woodland: Miller 1-0-2, Hayward 5-1-12, Phelps 1-0-2, Moody 2-0-6, Russell 9-5-29, Plissey

Machias 22 34 53 65

Woodland 22 31 49 53

3-pt goals: Massaad, Johnson, Grant 2, Hayward, Moody 2, Russell 6