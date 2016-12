At Baileyville, Jennie Cox led the Dragons with 18 points and 6 rebounds as they defeated Machias.

Sadie Smith added 15 points for Woodland while Shaye Beers had 12 points and 8 steals.

Faith McConnell paced the Bulldogs 16 points.

Machias: 12 13 19 27

Woodland: 15 35 38 65

Machias: Norman 2-1-5; Haskins 1-1-3; Green 0-1-1; Mahar 1-0-2; McConnell 7-1-16

Woodland: Russell 1-2-4; Poole 1-0-2; Cox 7-4-18; Smith 5-4-15; Beers 5-2-12; Newman 1-0-2; Monk 4-4-12