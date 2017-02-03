At Harrington , Madison Leighton had a game high 18 points to push the Knights past the Machias Bulldogs.

Lanie Perry tossed in 12 points and Kylee Joyce contributed 10 points for 12-5 Narraguagus.

For Machias (1-16), Mackenzie Haskins and Faith Mclonnell had six points each.

Machias: Haskins 2-2-6, Mclonelle 0-6-6, Mahor 1-2-5, Normon 1-0-2, Green 1-0-2, Alley 0-1-1, Dinsmore, Health

Narraguagus: Leighton 8-0-18, Perry 6-0-12, Joyce 4-2-10, Redimarker 4-0-9, K. Alley 2-5-9, Taylor 3-0-9, Kennedy 2-1-6, C. Reynolds 3-0-6, Pray 3-0-6, K. Reynolds 1-0-2, Fye 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2

Machias 2 9 18 22

Narraguagus 32 50 71 91

3-point goals: Mahor; Taylor 3, Leighton 2, Redimarker, Kennedy