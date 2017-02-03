At Harrington, James Mesereau and Jacob Godfrey netted 16 points apiece as the Machias Bulldogs cruised past Narraguagus.

Brettin Dinsmore paced the Knights with 17 points.

Machias: Wentzell 0-3-3, Hanscom 4-1-9, Massaad 3-1-8, Grant 3-0-8, Marotta 1-1-3, Godfrey 5-6-16, Mersereau 8-9-16, Anthony 2-0-4

Narraguagus: Pinkham 3-0-9, Fletcher 2-2-6, Rumery 2-0-5, Dinsmore 7-3-17, Smith 1-0-3, Schoppee 1-0-2, Ramsdell 3-0-6

Machias: 17 33 48 67

Narraguagus: 13 20 31 48

3-pt. Goals: Pinkham 3, Rumery, Smith, Massaad, Grant 2