BOYS BASKETBALL

Machias 70 at Jonesport-Beals 37

Jan. 09, 2017, at 8:58 p.m.

At Jonesport, the Bulldogs surged to a 14-point halftime lead en route to the win.

Jordan Grant paced Machias with 19 points. James Mersereau chipped in with 12 points and John Massaad put in 10.

Isaiah Faulkingham recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Royals. Ryan Alley added eight points.

Jonesport-Beals: Guptill, Carver, Cirone, Crowley, Kelley, Faulkingham 10-2-22, Grant 1-2-4, Robinson 1-0-2, Reynolds 0-1-1, Alley 4-0-8.

Machias: Hanscom 1-0-2, Massaad 4-0-10, Johnson, Grant 7-0-19, Godfrey 2-2-6, J. Mersereau 4-4-12, Anthony 1-0-2, Takota 1-1-3, M. Mersereau 1-2-5, Marotta 2-1-7

Jonesport-Beals 9 15 27 37

Machias               17 29 48 70

3 pt. goals: Massaad 2, Grant 5, Marotta 2, M. Mersereau 1

