At Danforth, three different players scored 20 or more points as the Vikings rolled by the Bulldogs.

Sarah Stoddard scored 23 points for the Vikings (10-6), Haleigh Shay added 21 and Mallory Gillman put in 20.

Faith McConnell paced Machias (1-14) with 19 points and Ashley Norman contributed 10.

Machias: McConnell 6-5-19, Norman 4-2-10, Haskins 0-2-2, Alley 2-0-2, Heath 2-0-2

East Grand: Stoddard 11-1-23, Shay 9-0-21, Gillman 9-2-20, Simon 0-1-1, Cowger 0-1-1

Machias 7 15 25 35

East Grand 18 37 53 66

3-pt. goals: Norman, McConnell (2), Shay (3)