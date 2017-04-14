COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lyndon State at Thomas (Awaiting score)

April 14, 2017, at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Scorpion bites man on United flightScorpion bites man on United flight