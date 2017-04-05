WATERVILLE, Maine – The Thomas College men’s lacrosse team fell to Lyndon State, 11-3, in a North Atlantic Conference matchup on Wednesday afternoon at Smith Field.

The Terriers drop to 1-5 (0-3 NAC) on the year while the Hornets improve to 5-2 (2-0 NAC).

Junior Colby Blondin (Colchester, Vt.) scored two goals and chipped in with an assist in the effort while freshman Tyler Whitten (Wells, Maine) recorded his first career goal from Thomas. Connor Blair (North Hartland, Vt.) and Alex Lawson (Hockessin, Del.) combined for seven caused turnovers and 11 groundballs.

Shea Jones led the Hornets offense with a game-high four goals and 14 shots. Ian Pelkey netted a goal along with four assists in the win. Konnor Bick added a pair of goals while Logan Parenti, Kendrick Mills, Spencer Aubin, and Adam Peeler each finished with a goal. Brandon Hunter had a big game defensively with five caused turnovers and nine groundballs.

The Hornets’ offense came out strong in the first quarter tallying four straight goals. Lyndon tacked on two more midway through second for a 6-0 lead. With 18 seconds left in the half, Whitten broke the shutout for Hornet goalie Shane Morin to get his team on the board.

The Terriers looked to close the gap just past the midpoint of the third quarter as Blondin scored his first of the game. Jones answered back with 2:39 left in the quarter for his second of the game, increasing the lead to 7-2.

Lyndon put the game away late in the fourth on four goals in the final six minutes, including two more from Jones. Blondin added another for Thomas to finish the scoring at 11-3.

Junior Connor Lamberton (Shohola, Pa.) stopped an impressive 24 saves for Thomas as he leads all NCAA Division III goalies in saves per game. Morin was given the win for Lyndon, turning aside four shots. Marcus Bassette played the second half in relief also making four saves.