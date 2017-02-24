At Newman Gym in Bangor, Raheem Anderson tossed in 20 of his game-high 33 points to help top-seeded Husson University built a 20-point halftime lead on the way to victory over Lyndon State in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball semifinal.

Coach Warren Caruso’s Eagles (21-6) will take on No. 3 Thomas College of Waterville in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship contest. The fourth-seeded Hornets wound up 12-15.

Anderson went 9-for-10 from the foul line and contributed six assists and four rebounds for Husson, which received 22 points and three assists from Mitch Worcester.

Alonzo McCain and Zach Curran posted 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Eagles, who shot 53 percent from the field and made 15 of 32 3-pointers (47 percent).

Raymond Monroe was the catalyst for Lyndon State with 20 points. Eric Vargas netted 13 points and handed out seven assists and Charles Correa Jr. provided 11 points.