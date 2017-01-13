CASTINE, Maine – Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball outscored Lyndon State College 15-5 in the final quarter to claim a 64-54 North Atlantic Conference victory on Friday night inside of Smith Gymnasium.

The Hornets jumped out to a 4-0 lead, following back-to-back layups from Mikayla Hodge, but four-straight points from Maine Maritime’s Alayne Felix (Mahopac, N.Y.) tied the game up at 7:15. Lyndon built a five-point lead at 4:06, but the Mariners responded with eight-unanswered points, led by six points from Tess Clark (Spring, Texas), to take a 12-9 lead at 2:02.

The Mariners took a narrow 14-13 lead into the second quarter, and led by as much as seven (20-13) with 7:39 to go before the Hornets put together an 11-2 run to take a 24-22 lead at 5:05. Caitlin Kane (Wilton, Maine) hit two from the line to tie the game up for the third time, before the two teams exchanged layups to keep it deadlocked with 2:43 to play. The Hornets took a five-point lead, following five-straight points from Alexis Britch, but Felix hit layups on back-to-back possessions for the Mariners, to cut the Hornet lead to 31-30 entering the intermission.

The two teams battled back-and-forth in the third quarter and entered the final quarter tied at 49-49.

The Mariners shot 38.5 percent from the floor, compared to the Hornets 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter and outscored Lyndon 15-5 in the final ten minutes, led by five points from both Kane and Clark to pick up the victory.

Felix led all players with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while also tallying two assists and a steal. Clark finished the evening with 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block and Kane chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds, a steal, and an assist.

Hodge led the Hornets with a double-double of her own, tallying 15 points and 14 rebounds, while adding two steals, an assist and a block. Mariah Ramos and Gabrielle Foy added eight points each.

The Mariners improve to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the NAC, while the Hornets fall to 5-6 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.