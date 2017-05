At Thomaston, Hannah Moholland doubled twice and drove in three runs as Oceanside improved to 7-2.

Chloe Jones collected two singles and an RBI and Alexis Mazurek a two-run single for the Mariners.

Christine Fowler doubled in a run for 1-10 Lincoln Academy of Newcastle.

Lincoln Acad. 000 001 — 1 3 3

Oceanside 204 34x — 13 9 0

McKenna, Fowler (3) and Hilton; Jones and Veilleux