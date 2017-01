At Thorndike, Senior Brie Wajer led a balanced Eagles’ attack with eight points as Lincoln Academy of Newcastle topped the host Mustangs.

Anna Hatch and Khloe Moore each chipped in with seven points for 6-4 Lincoln Academy.

Shala Davis netted 11 points to pace 3-6 Mount View.

Lincoln Academy 7 31 38 49

Mount View 5 14 21 29

3-point goals: Hoddus; Reynolds