At Pittsfield, Maine Central Institute beat Lincoln Academy to pick up its second win of the season.

The Huskies were led by Pedro Matos , who went five innings giving up only four hits, and striking out six.

The Huskies scattered 10 hits through five innings and were led by Norman Duncombe who had three RBIs on two singles. Also chipping in was freshman Owen Williams who went 2-for-4 with a triple and single (two RBIs), and Clark Morrison who went 2-for-3 with two singles and a RBI.

Basel White led the way for Lincoln Academy with a single and two RBIs.

LA 100 11 — 3

MCI 134 23 — 14

Sullivan, Leammle (4) and Hunt; Matos and Young