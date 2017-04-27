GIRLS LACROSSE

Camden Hills at Lincoln Acad. (Awaiting score)

April 27, 2017, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Maine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI convictionMaine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI conviction
  2. Maine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders reviewMaine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders review
  3. FairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communitiesFairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communities
  4. Falmouth doctor sentenced for illegal drug distributionFalmouth doctor sentenced for illegal drug distribution
  5. Maine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in BrunswickMaine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in Brunswick