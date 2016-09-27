At Belfast, Kylie Nelson recorded four goals and two assists while Lindsay Bruns added three goals and an assist to help the Lions extend their winning streak to 9-0.

Victoria Curtis contributed two goals, Anna Baiungo had one and Kelsey Mehuren had a goal to go with her three assists. Cassie Jackson had two assists while Maya Cunningham and Sabrina Wood each chipped in one.

LA goalies Zoey Sewall and Lauren Benner combined to make 25 saves from 42 shots they faced. The Eagles drop to 1-9.

JV: Belfast 4-0