GIRLS BASKETBALL

LCS/MSSM 27 at Van Buren 26

Dec. 14, 2016, at 7:39 p.m.

At Van Buren, Karoline Dillenbeck hit a 15-foot shot in the final minute to give Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics the winning edge.

Taylor Labreck had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Tiffany Morrow paced Van Buren with nine points and 13 rebounds. Leah Gendreau added seven points and 14 rebounds.

Limestone: Tucker 0-2-2, Bragg 2-0-4, Mountain 0-3-3, Luce 1-0-2, Dillenbeck 1-0-2, Labreck 7-0-14

Van Buren: A. Nicknair 3-0-6, Li. Gendreau 1-0-2, LaJoie, E. Nicknair, Morrow 3-3-9, Bresett 1-0-2, Le. Gendreau 3-1-7

Limestone(1-1) 3 15 19 27

Van Buren(0-2) 4 12 18 26

