At Houlton, Mikayla Fitzpatrick pitched a three-hitter and Morgan Bailey doubled and drove in three runs to lead Houlton to the victory.

Tyra Gentle and Alex Maker each had two hits and two RBIs and Tessa Solomon and Aspen Flewelling also had two hits apiece for the Shires.

Victoria Eichorn had two hits for Limestone. Taylor Labreck also had a hit.