At Hodgdon, Wyatt Foster pitched a one hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the Hawks to victory.

Foster also singled and stole a base. Ben Tuttle added two singles an RBI and a run scored while Dillan Buzzell also added an RBI single for Hodgdon.

For Limestone, James Hawkes recorded a single while Matt Pelkey and Mason Patten scored for the Eagles.

Limestone 000 002 0 — 2

Hodgdon 011 010 x — 3