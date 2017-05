At Hodgdon, Taylor LaBreck recorded a triple and three singles as Limestone defeated Hodgdon.

Victoria Eichorn and Marissa Emery both singled twice while Lasha Butler contributed a triple and single for the Eagles.

Taylor Desrosiers and Kendra Gresko both singled three times for Hodgdon. Tabetha Ganzel and Jordyn McKissick each had two singles and Kora Lambert a single and a double.