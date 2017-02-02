At Fort Kent, Josh Soucy scored 13 points to lead Fort Kent past Limestone.
Jace Rocheleau added 10 points for the Warriors.
Mason Patten had 18 points for Limestone.
Limestone: Patten 8-0-18, Sprague 2-1-5, Hatfield 2-0-4, Albert 2-0-4, M. Martin 1-0-3, T. Hale, Pinette, Smith, Berry, S. Hale
Fort Kent: Soucy 5-2-13, Rocheleau 2-4-10 , Delisle 4-0-9 , Daigle 4-0-8, Paradis 3-0-8 , Charette 2-2-6, Hills 1-0-2, Schlott 0-2-2, Chasse, Jandreau, Roy, Pettingill, Ouellette
Limestone: 12 17 25 34
Fort Kent: 14 30 45 58
3-point goals: Patten 2, M. Martin; Rocheleau 2, Paradis 2, Delisle, Soucy