At Danforth, Sarah Stoddard scored 30 points and Hayleigh Shay scored 23 as East Grand improved its record to 6-4.

Stephanie Bragg paced 2-8 Limestone with 12 points.

Limestone: Bragg 4-2 -12, Tucker 0-3-3, Dillenbeck 0-1-1, True 2-0-4, LeBreck 3-1-7

East Grand: Stoddard 13-4-30, Shay 9-1-23, Gilman 3-0-6, Simon 1-0-2, Cowger 3-0-9

Limestone 10 10 17 27

East Grand 21 44 63 70

3-point goals: Bragg 2; Shay, Cowger