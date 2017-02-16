GIRLS BASKETBALL

at

Feb. 16, 2017, at 8:49 p.m.

At Augusta, Tasia Titherington scored 17 points and made all eight of her fourth-quarter free throws as No. 3 Deering of Portland edged No. 6 Lewiston 51-47 in a Class AA North girls quarterfinal.

Victoria Garand and Delaney Haines each added 10 points for the Rams while Abi Ramirez contributed eight points.

Victoria Harris paced Lewiston with a game-high 19 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. Skylar Gaudette and Hannah Chaput each added eight points for the Blue Devils.

Lewiston held a 25-19 halftime lead, but Deering then outscored the Blue Devils 13-4 to take a 32-29 edge into the fourth quarter.

