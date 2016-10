At Lincoln, Emma Alley volleyed a shot off the left post from 25 yards out for the lone goal of the game to give Lee/Stearns the victory in a hard-fought match.

Andrea Dorame assisted on the goal. MacKenzie Carter earned the shut out for the Pandas, making 5 saves on 11 shots. Lee/Stearns improves to 4-4.

Symone Malbaurn made 11 saves on 16 shots for Mattanawcook, which who drops to 2-7.

JV: Mattanawcook 1-0