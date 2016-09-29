GIRLS SOCCER

Lee/Stearns 1 at Houlton 4

Sept. 29, 2016, at 9:26 p.m.

At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard scored two first half goals and added an assist to lead the Shires to victory over Lee/Stearns.

Tyra Gentle opened the scoring with 38:44 left in the first half and Amelia Ivey scored the only goal of the second half. Sierra Hoops added an assist.

Katherine Alley scored the lone goal for Lee/Stearns with 3:24 left in the first half.

Houlton keeper Tessa Solomon made two saves on five Lee/Stearns shots while Isabella Gallant made four saves on 13 shots for Lee/Stearns.

