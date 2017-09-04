GIRLS SOCCER

Lee at Piscataquis (Awaiting score)

Sept. 04, 2017, at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. I regret voting for Trump after his failure to take a stand against neo-NazisI regret voting for Trump after his failure to take a stand against neo-Nazis
  2. Bangor couple charged with trafficking drugs out of Ohio Street apartmentBangor couple charged with trafficking drugs out of Ohio Street apartment
  3. Filmmaker dives to sunken steamboats in Moosehead LakeFilmmaker dives to sunken steamboats in Moosehead Lake
  4. Hurricane Irma could strike East Coast by next weekend, or curve out to seaHurricane Irma could strike East Coast by next weekend, or curve out to sea
  5. Maine motel guest helps extinguish electrical fire with coffee cupMaine motel guest helps extinguish electrical fire with coffee cup