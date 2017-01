At Guilford, Lee Academy survived a PCHS fourth-quarter comeback for the win. Nathan Gilman scored a game-high 30 points for the 5-0 Pandas. Tony Chu chipped in with 11 points.

Piscataquis (3-4) was led by Bryce Gilbert with 25 points and Damyan True with 17.

Lee: Yeh 0-2-2, Huang 1-1-3, Gilman 12-4-30, Hsu 0-2-2, Chu 4-3-11, Baumgaertner, Rhodes 2-2-6

PCHS: Cooley, Kane 1-2-5, Drew, Gilbert 10-3-25, True 3-11-17, White 0-5-5, Kimball

Lee 19 33 46 54

PCHS 9 27 42 52