GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lee 9 at Narraguagus 97

Jan. 09, 2017, at 9:33 p.m.

At Harrington, Lanie Perry tossed in a game-high 18 points to push Narraguagus past Lee Academy.

Madison Leighton tallied 15 points, Kylee Joyce scored 13 and Kaci Alley added nine for the Knights.

Grace Cowan scored 4 points for the Pandas.

Lee scorers: Cowan 2-0-4, Golden 1-0-3, Doomeier 0-2-2

Narraguagus scorers: Perry 7-3-18, Leighton 7-0-15, Joyce 6-1-13, K. Alley 4-1-9, Kennedy 3-2-8, Redimarker 3-0-6, Toppin 3-0-6, Pray 3-0-6, Smith 2-1-5, C. Reynolds 1-2-4, K. Reynolds 1-0-3, Fye 1-0-2, H. Alley 1-0-2

Lee Acad. 2 7 9 9

Narraguagus 24 43 69 97

3-pt. goals: Golden, Leighton, K. Reynolds, Perry

