At Calais, Mackenzie LaPointe gave up two runs on two hits striking, out eight to earn the win for 5-6 Calais.

Halen Harris collected three RBIs on three singles for the Blue Devils while Katie Cavanaugh had singles hits with two RBI and Faith Tirrell three singles.

Savanna Waite and Cheyenne Moody led 0-12 Lee with a single apiece.

Calais 413 303 — 14 12 2

Lee 000 200 — 2 2 1

LaPointe and McLellan; Gadue and Dodge