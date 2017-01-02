GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lee 16 at Calais 81

Jan. 02, 2017, at 9 p.m.

At Calais, Kelly Delaney headed a balanced effort with 14 points as the Blue Devils beat the Pandas.

Lauren Cook netted 13 points and Katie Erskine scored 12 for Calais, while Faith Tirrell and Sydney Farrar netted 10 points.

Lee Acad.: Cowan 3-0-6, Golden 3-0-6, Gadue 2-0-4, Owens, Campbell, Rideout, Dunbar

Calais: Delaney 7-0-14, Cook 5-0-13, Erskine 6-0-12, Tirrell 4-0-10, Farrar 5-0-10, Huckins 4-0-8, Doten 4-0-8, Maxwell 3-0-6, Cavanaugh, Bacon, Nicholson, Bitar

Calais 28 41 60 81

Lee 2 2 12 16

