BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee 57 at Bucksport 73

Jan. 30, 2017, at 9:13 p.m.

At Bucksport, Andrew Allan poured in 27 points to power the Golden Bucks by the Lee Academy Pandas.

Tyson Gray chipped in with 18 points for Bucksport and Chase Carmichael added 11.

Tony Chu paced Lee with 10 points.

Lee: Francis: 1-0-2, Yeh: 3-2-8, Huang: 3-0-6, Gilman: 2-0-5, Hsu: 3-8, Chu: 4-2-10, Butikashvili: 3-0-8, Platonov: 2-2, Rhodes: 2-2-8.

Bucksport: Ashey, Stegner: 3-1-9, Carmichael: 3-3-11, Allan: 9-1-27, Gray: 6-6-18, Donnell: 1-0-2, Brann: 1-0-2, Chase-Hurd: 1-0-2, MacDonald: 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: Gilman, Butikashvili 2, Rhodes 2; Stegner 2, Carmichael 2, Allan 8

