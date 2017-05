At Howland, Leine McKechnie pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 to lead the Howlers over the Pandas.

Lyndsay McKechnie singled and had five runs batted in and Lexi Ireland ripped a triple and knocked in four runs. Elizabeth McKinnon hit a single and delivered four runs for 4-0 Penobscot Valley.

Lee 000 00 — 0 0 3

PVHS 74(11) 2X — 24 7 0

Gadue,Waite, Staples and Hamm, Hill; L.McKechnie and K. McKechnie