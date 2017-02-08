GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lee Acad. 23 at Piscataquis 63

Feb. 08, 2017, at 8:19 p.m.

At Guilford, the Piscataquis Community Pirates used a balanced attack en route to their 14th win.

Sara Almirante had a team-high 10 points for PCHS while Erin Speed netted 9 and Lexi Harris chipped in with 8.

Grace Cowan scored a game-high 13 for the Pandas.

Lee: Albert 1-0-2, Cowan 4-4-13, Golden 2-0-4, Vuleta, Chandler, Owens, Gadue, Rideout, Dunbar 2-0-4

PCHS: Speed 4-0-9, Pear 3-0-6, S. Hill 1-0-2, Lamb 0-1-1, Adkins 3-1-7, Harris 3-2-8, Hunt 3-0-6, Lemieux 2-0-4, Almirante 5-0-10, Kujawski, Beckwith 2-0-4, Riitano 3-0-6

Lee       1 6 17 23

PCHS  23 37 49 63

3-pt. goals: Cowan, Speed

