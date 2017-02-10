At Milo, Lee outscored Penquis 27-5 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Alexey Plantonov contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for Lee Academy (14-4).

Charles Artus led Penquis (5-13) with 10 points.

Lee

Tailaiti 1-1-3, Harriman 2-0-5, Francis 3-1-7, Yeh 2-2-7, Huang 0-2-2, McLeod 1-2-4, Gilman 2-0-5, Krivirotko, Hsu 2-1-6, Chu 4-0-9, Butikashvili 4-0-9, Baumgaertner 2-1-5, Platonov 6-1-13

Penquis

Valvo 1-0-2, Zambrano, Baker 1-0-2, Artus 4-0-10, Preble 3-0-6, Witham 1-0-3, Martin, Thomas 2-0-4, Cail 1-0-2, Tucker, Bailey, Cuthbertson 3-0-6

Lee 13 32 59 75

Penquis 10 19 24 35

3pt. goals: Artus 2, Witham, Harriman, Yeh, Gilman, Hsu, Chu, Butikashvili