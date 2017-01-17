At Harrington, Travon Rhodes hit seven 3-pointers en route to 27 points as the Pandas prevailed.

Nathan Gilman tallied 24 points for Lee.

Brettin Dinsmore paced Narraguagus with 18 points.

Lee Academy: Yeh 2-1-6, Huang 1-0-2, Gilman 10-0-24, Hsu 2-0-5, Chu 2-2-6, Platonov 2-4-8, Rhodes 10-0-27

Narraguagus: Fletcher 2-4-8, Rumery 2-0-5, Pineo 2-2-6, Couture 0-3-3, Dinsmore 8-2-18, Smith 3-0-9, Ramsdell 0-4-4

Lee Academy: 20 37 50 78

Narraguagus: 19 34 43 53

3-pt. Goals: Yeh, Gilman 4, Hsu, Rhodes 7; Rumery, Smith 3