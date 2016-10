At Lincoln, Mattanawcook Academy (3-4-2) and Lee Academy (4-4-1) battled to a tie through two overtimes.

Lee’s Hoang Chu scored the game’s final goal with two minutes to go in regulation. The Lynx’s Noah Hesseltine had scored late in the first half.

Corbett Arnold made 15 saves on 19 shots for the Lynx. Matty Knowles made 17 saves on 21 shots for Lee Academy.