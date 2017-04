At Orono, Madi Higgins doubled twice, singled, drove in a run and scored six more as John Bapst of Bangor rolled in the first game of a doubleheader.

Emilee Soucie contributed two singles and a double while driving in three runs while also striking out seven in pitching a no-hitter. Kayla Massey knocked a pair of inside the park homers and drove in five runs.

Lee – 000 00 — 0 0 5

John Bapst – (18)78 2x — 35 22 2

Gadue, Waite (2) and Barbiera; Soucie and Dalton