At Orono, Madi Higgins collected two singles and two doubles (four RBIs) as John Bapst prevailed in game two of a doubleheader.

Morgen Leighton knocked in six runs on two singles and two doubles while Gina Cambria singled three times and scored two runs for John Bapst.

Madison Staples, Cheyenne Moody, Lindsay Dodge, Brooke Brehaut and Savannah Waite all singled for Lee.

John Bapst: 583 (15)0 — 31 22 4

Lee: 000 50 — 5 4 7

Soucie, Gonzales (4), Soucie (5) and Massey; Waite, Gadue (3), Brehaut (4) and Dodge