BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee 69 at GSA 97

Jan. 06, 2017, at 9:22 p.m.

At Blue Hill, Taylor Schildroth hit 12 3-pointers en route to 61 points as George Stevens Academy prevailed.

Jarrod Chase and Max Mattson both had double-doubles for the Eagles, with Chase recording 17 points and 10 rebounds and Mattson 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Travon Rhodes scored 17 points for Lee Academy. Kuah Yeh tallied 15 and Tony Chu 13.

Lee Academy (5-1): 10 30 56 69

GSA (9-0): 33 55 70 98

Lee: Yeh 3-9-15, Huang 4-0-8, Gilman 1-1-4, Hsu 2-2-8, Chu 6-1-13, Baumgaertner 2-0-4, Rhodes 7-0-17, Francis, McLeod.

 

George Stevens: C. Mattson 0-2-2, Slayton 0-1-1, Schildroth 20-9-61, M. Mattson 4-3-11, Zentz 1-0-2, Chase 5-6-17, Simmons 1-1-3, Wang, Mote, Dannenberg, Snow

3-point goals: Hsu 2, Rhodes 3; Schildroth 12, Chase, Gilman

JV: GSA 57-21

