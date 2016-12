At Bucksport, Breanna Coombs tallied 17 points as Bucksport defeated Lee Academy.

Grace Cowan led the Pandas with four points.

Lee: Cowan 2-0-4, Chandler, Owens, Campbell, Golden, Gadue, Rideout, Anbar 1-0-2

Bucksport: Craig 3-0-6, Jacks 2-0-4, Jellison 2-1-5, C. Coombs 3-0-6, B. Coombs 8-0-17, Hjelle 1-0-2, Erickson 2-0-4, Lanpher 1-0-2, Colson 2-0-4, Stevenson 3-0-6

Lee 0 0 4 6

Bucksport 21 37 44 56