At Waldoboro, Addie Jameson struck out 16 batters in a five-hit effort as Medomak triumphed.

Maddy White drove in three runs on two singles while Hallie Kunesh had three singles for the Panthers.

Bri Naniewicz singled twice for Leavitt of Turner.

Leavitt 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Medomak 310 151 x — 11 12 2