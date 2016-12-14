At Van Buren, four different players scored in overtime to lift the Crusaders to victory.

Luc Perrault led Van Buren with 13 points and Eric Perrault netted 12.

Alex Sprague and Victor Negron paced Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Limestone: Negron 2-3-7, Sprague 2-2-8, Martin 1-0-3, Hatfield 1-0-2, Patten 3-0-6, Berry 1-0-2

Van Buren: E. Perrault 4-4-12, L. Perrault 5-3-13, Soucy 1-1-3, Sytulek 1-1-3

Limestone 2 11 18 24 28

Van Buren 4 12 18 24 31

