BOYS BASKETBALL

LCS/MSSM 32 at Madawaska 27

Dec. 09, 2016, at 9:33 p.m.

At Madawaska, the Eagles outscored the Owls 11-6 in the final period to earn the victory.

Alex Sprague paced Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics with 11 points and Mason Patten added eight.

Lance Lavoie led Madawaska with 10 points and Ben Hebert pulled down 13 rebounds.

Limestone: B. Martin 1-0-3, A. Sprague 4-3-11, T. Hatfield 1-1-3, V. Negron 3-1-7, M. Patten 3-2-8, M. Martin, T. Hale, K. Albert, R. Berry.

Story continues below advertisement.

Madawaska: M. Cyr 2-0-4, L. Lavoie 5-0-10, T. Cyr 2-2-6, I. Bourgoin 1-0-2, B. Hebert 2-1-5, M. Gendreau, I. Toussaint, Z. Epstein.

LCS/MSSM 4 7 21 32

Madawaska 4 8 21 27

3-pt. goals: B. Martin

View stories by school

  1. Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’
  2. Shuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism meccaShuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism mecca
  3. Father killed daughter, then self in Hebron, police say
  4. Police: Bodies of man, woman found in Hebron house
  5. Toddlers with ties to Houlton die in NYC when radiator bursts