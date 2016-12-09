At Madawaska, the Eagles outscored the Owls 11-6 in the final period to earn the victory.

Alex Sprague paced Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics with 11 points and Mason Patten added eight.

Lance Lavoie led Madawaska with 10 points and Ben Hebert pulled down 13 rebounds.

Limestone: B. Martin 1-0-3, A. Sprague 4-3-11, T. Hatfield 1-1-3, V. Negron 3-1-7, M. Patten 3-2-8, M. Martin, T. Hale, K. Albert, R. Berry.

Madawaska: M. Cyr 2-0-4, L. Lavoie 5-0-10, T. Cyr 2-2-6, I. Bourgoin 1-0-2, B. Hebert 2-1-5, M. Gendreau, I. Toussaint, Z. Epstein.

LCS/MSSM 4 7 21 32

Madawaska 4 8 21 27

3-pt. goals: B. Martin