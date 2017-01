At Fort Fairfield, Riley Clough scored 12 points as the Tigers improved to 3-5.

Cammi King-Demerchant and Sadie Edgecomb each scored 10 points, while Emma Campbell and Amber Sherwood added eight points each.

The Eagles were led by Taylor LaBreck with 12 points and Haileigh Luce with 6 points.

Fort Fairfield 7 22 37 59

Limestone 6 10 18 26

3-pt. goals: Sadie Edgecomb 3, Sara Edgecomb, Dillenbeck