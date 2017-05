At Fort Fairfield, Taylor Labreck had three hits including a triple and Lasha Butler hit three singles for the Eagles, who rallied in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Delaney Rossignol earned the win in the circle for 5-2 Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics.

For 3-5 Fort Fairfield, Makaila Beck doubled twice and drove in four runs. Pitcher Sarah Edgecomb went the distance.