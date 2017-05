At Fort Fairfield, Malcolm Langner and Colby Langner each hit two singles to lead the Tigers to victory.

Dawson Watson drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single for Fort Fairfield.

Andy Whitman and Travis Hatfield singled for Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics.

Limestone 000 010 — 1 2 4

Ft. Fairfield 133 004 — 11 9 2