At Presque Isle, Thomas Patenaude had two goals to lead Presque Isle past Lawrence/Skowhegan.

Jaren Winger, Denny Young and Torey Levesque added goals for the Wildcats. Andrew Daigle made 14 saves on 16 shots.

Ben Pierce and Cole Bloom scored a goal apiece for Lawrence/Skowhegan. Curtis Martin stopped 29 of 34 shots.